Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Makes New $489,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $273.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

