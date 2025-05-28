Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Takes $13.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $324.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

