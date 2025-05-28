11,333 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.57. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $191.21 and a twelve month high of $340.19. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.