DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.55 Million in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 577.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,971,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,979,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,925,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.1%

IYY opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

