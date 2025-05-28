DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.81 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,708 shares of company stock valued at $138,323,256. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,211.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,213.81. The firm has a market cap of $515.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,045.95 and its 200-day moving average is $967.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

