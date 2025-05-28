Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 76,653 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 438.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Navalign LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

