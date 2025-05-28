Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 10,993 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

XOM stock opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a market cap of $445.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

