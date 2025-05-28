Reviewing Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT)

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RDE and Onion Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RDE $89.69 million 0.59 N/A N/A N/A Onion Global $2.04 billion 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RDE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of RDE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RDE has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.42, meaning that its share price is 442% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RDE and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RDE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

RDE currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.46%. Given RDE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RDE is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares RDE and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RDE N/A -62.87% -38.24% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onion Global beats RDE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RDE

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

