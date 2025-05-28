Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,369 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Hershey Trading Up 1.9%

Hershey stock opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.