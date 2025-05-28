Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 494 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Hershey stock opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

