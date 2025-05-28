iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $123,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

