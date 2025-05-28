Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 688.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

