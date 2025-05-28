Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $247.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,274. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile



Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

