iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.