Members Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 288 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,053.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 53,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,901,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,089.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,016.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,062.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

