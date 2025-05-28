Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,337 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.