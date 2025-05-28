Tableaux LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Tableaux LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,698,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 551,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.