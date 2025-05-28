Palogic Value Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,357,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,487,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,200,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3583 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

