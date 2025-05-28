111 Capital Buys New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,492 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,097,838,000 after purchasing an additional 953,766 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after buying an additional 980,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 943,336 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,190,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

