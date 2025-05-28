Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 807,610 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,032,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,606,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

