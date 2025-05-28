SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,265 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.