Lighthouse Financial LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

