Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.75. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.