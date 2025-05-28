SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 96,055 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.3% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,841,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,441,000. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 222,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.0%

DFAU stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

