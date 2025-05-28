Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.6% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $88,048,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.79 and a 1 year high of $179.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

