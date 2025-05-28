Objective Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

