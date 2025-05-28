Objective Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

