Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $51,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5%

EFX stock opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

