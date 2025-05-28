iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

