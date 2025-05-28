California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $56,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $128,221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 177,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

