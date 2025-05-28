California State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.64 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $48,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 150.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

