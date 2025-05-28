Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $59,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $211.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $246.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -157.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $682,618.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,559 shares in the company, valued at $37,109,700.09. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,055 shares of company stock valued at $62,452,529. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

