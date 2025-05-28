Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109,976 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Corning worth $45,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

