California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,776 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $61,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,206,355,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $380,369,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $270.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.07. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

