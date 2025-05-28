Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Ares Management worth $43,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,858,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,773,000 after purchasing an additional 679,462 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $10,144,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of ARES opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 69,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.99, for a total value of $11,192,990.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,009.26. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 942,680 shares of company stock valued at $155,477,123. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

