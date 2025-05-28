D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $63,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

