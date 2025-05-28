California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.93 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $42,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,379,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.7%

RJF opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

