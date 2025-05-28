2,090 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Science Applications International news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. bought 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

