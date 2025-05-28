PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $8.92, Briefing.com reports. PDD had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PDD stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 352.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.