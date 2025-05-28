PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $8.92, Briefing.com reports. PDD had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PDD stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 352.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $156.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

