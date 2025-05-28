California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,037 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $46,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.79 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.82 and a 200 day moving average of $254.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.