Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,147,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,713,397,000 after purchasing an additional 282,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,956,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,985,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 250,538 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after buying an additional 2,371,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,546,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.7%

AME stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

