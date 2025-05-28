Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $112.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.9649 per share. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

