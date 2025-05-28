Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.