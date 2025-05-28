Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 260 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $378.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.