Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after buying an additional 74,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,010,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dover by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,896,000 after acquiring an additional 245,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Dover Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

