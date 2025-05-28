Hara Capital LLC Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hara Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

