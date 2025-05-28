Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.