Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 16.4% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

