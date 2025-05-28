Hara Capital LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Hara Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 796,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,062,000 after acquiring an additional 199,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 414,138 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $14,122,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 22,000 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. This represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

