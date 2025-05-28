Hara Capital LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hara Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
